Eastern Alliance Insurance Group Review - Core Values

Mission

To be the premier provider of specialty insurance products and services recognized in the industry for bringing fresh outlooks and providing better outcomes to employees, shareholders, agents, brokers, clients and their employees.

Vision

A specialty insurance marketplace where integrity, service and relationships drive results. We will deliver on our Vision and continue to build and grow the company. Every day we should embody the Vision and continue to live up to the Brand Promise of "Fresh outlooks. Better outcomes."

Core Values

• Integrity: We strictly adhere to a level of personal conduct that embraces professionalism, honesty and credibility. Our behavior is the benchmark to which others aspire.

• Relationships: We work collaboratively with our agents, brokers and clients; our partnerships help our clients improve their productivity and bottom line profitability.

• Leadership: We employ individuals who inspire confidence in those with whom they come in contact. Our leaders are measured by their actions, not words.

• Innovation: We sustain a work environment that fosters energy, creativity and a passion for excellence. Our employees are committed to identifying progressive solutions to meet the needs of our customers.

• Enthusiasm: We embrace every day as a singular opportunity to reach for extraordinary outcomes. Our positive attitude is infectious and promotes mutual success.