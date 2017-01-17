Japan Asia Group Limited Review - Corporate Information

Japan Asia Group is leading the way towards green communities, both locally and globally, through synergy among 85 subsidiaries, in four core divisions.
Company Name: JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Stock Listing: First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (code：3751）
Capital: 3.995 billion Yen (as of March, 2016)
Founded: March, 1988
Head Office: Kokusai Building, 1-1, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo, Japan 100-0005
Telephone: +81-3-4476-8000
Total Net assets: 28.2 billion Yen (consolidated, as of March, 2016)
Subsidiaries: 72 (consolidated, as of March, 2016)