Japan Asia Group Limited Review - Corporate Information

Japan Asia Group is leading the way towards green communities, both locally and globally, through synergy among 85 subsidiaries, in four core divisions.

Company Name: JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED

Stock Listing: First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (code：3751）

Capital: 3.995 billion Yen (as of March, 2016)

Founded: March, 1988

Head Office: Kokusai Building, 1-1, Marunouchi 3-chome,Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo, Japan 100-0005

Telephone: +81-3-4476-8000

Total Net assets: 28.2 billion Yen (consolidated, as of March, 2016)

Subsidiaries: 72 (consolidated, as of March, 2016)