Oakmere Wealth Management Advisors - Working With You

Putting our clients firmly at the heart of everything we do enables us to run a genuinely client-focused business. In our experience, no two clients are the same and we therefore ensure that we understand your personal or business objectives and deliver solutions that are right for you.

We do not provide off the shelf solutions, but we offer the benefit of a single relationship for all of your financial planning needs. We strive to offer the very best service to develop a long term relationship with you.

We aim to deliver our commitment by:

• Providing personal face-to-face financial advice

• Giving you the opportunity to review your financial affairs regularly

• Effectively managing your investments via our distinctive approach

• Keeping you informed of the latest news and any changes that might affect your personal situation

• Listening to your feedback

• Ensuring that our dealings with you are sensitive to your needs

The value of an investment with St. James's Place will be directly linked to the performance of the funds you select and the value can therefore go down as well as up. You may get back less than you invested.