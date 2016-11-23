CRIB Advisors Mentors Singapore - FOUNDERS

Dr. Elaine Kim

Elaine is a medical doctor, entrepreneur and travel journalist. She currently practises palliative care at HCA Hospice Care, and is a Partner of Trinity Bridal in Hong Kong and Trinity Gallery in Singapore. Within CRIB, Elaine co-founded and serves as a creative director for boutique event planning company Milk and Honey and co-founded Trehaus Co-Work, Singapore’s first co-working space with adjacent child-minding and enrichment facilities. Elaine is an ambassador for SNOW and has led awareness-building and fund-raising initiatives for causes that support patients with cancer, the terminally ill, and protect at-risk children from trafficking and abuse. She is married to venture capitalist John Kim and they have two young sons. Her ABC Entrepreneur Profile is Angel.

Marilyn Lum

As the director of Lum Wen Kay Holdings, Marilyn manages investments in Singapore and China. She started her career in the hospitality and tourism industry, with over 5 years of experience in the front office, food and beverage and recreation department at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport. Marilyn is currently pursuing her doctorate in education and is an adjunct lecturer and curriculum developer for several hospitality management schools. She is also on the lifestyle committee of Singapore Island Country Club. Marilyn and her husband have a young son. Her ABC Entrepreneur Profile is Business Manager.

Tjin Lee

Tjin is Founder and CEO of the award-winning Mercury Group of companies comprising, Mercury Events, Mercury PR, Mercury Creative and Mercury M&C. She is also the Founder and Festival Director of the Audi Fashion Festival and a passionate entrepreneur with a directorship in nine local businesses, including Trehaus Co-work, Curated Editions, Baby Style Icon and Wolfgang Violin Studio. Tjin is the recipient of the inaugural Singapore Tatler Young Achiever Leadership Award 2010, and Mercury has won numerous awards including the Singapore Tourism Board Experience Awards for Best Leisure Event for Audi Fashion Festival, and Best Exhibition for Blueprint. Tjin has a two young sons. Her ABC Entrepreneur Profile is Creative.

Mei Chee

Mei is the regional head of product marketing at a global technology company. Prior to that, she held various roles in portfolio and product management, research, marketing and strategy within the ICT industry. Mei is passionate about how technology and social enterprises can impact lives and shape culture. She served as advisor to The Whiz Times, a digital media platform for 5-12 year olds, and co-founded a global microenterprise initiative while pursuing her MBA at the Harvard Business School. Mei and her husband have a son, and she shares her parenting journey at Finally Mama as a member of Singapore Mom Bloggers. Her ABC Entrepreneur Profile is a blend of Angel, Business Manager and Creative.