BRICON ASSOCIATES PTE LTD - International Health Insurance

Whether you’re at home or living or working abroad, the last thing you want to worry about is your health. You need the peace of mind that comes from knowing that your medical needs are protected and you have access to the appropriate treatment available, whenever and wherever you need it. Naturally, you want a comprehensive international health insurance plan, giving you and your family instant access to an expert team of people who understand your situation and treat you with respect and compassion every time you contact them. With this international health policy, this is made possible.

We understand that everybody has a different budget and requirements. That is why our International healthcare insurance plans has three levels of cover, as well as options for extra international assistance and a choice of deductibles.

Prime level – This level gives you all the health coverage you need for both in-patient and out-patient care. Gold also covers family doctor treatment and any prescription you may need, as well as accident-related dental treatment. Maternity cover (after 10 months of continuous membership), home nursing and a range of four preventive health checks are also included in this comprehensive plan.

Middle level -This is designated to cover you and your family for any specialist medical treatment or diagnosis. You will be covered for in-patient hospital stays as well as out-patient consultations, treatment such as physiotherapy and a range of preventive health checks. Drugs, dressing and GP (family doctor) consultations are not covered. Maternity cover is available after 10 months of continuous membership.

Essential Plan – This level concentrates on covering you for in-patient hospital stays. You have the security that you will be covered for treatment you may receive as an in-patient or day-care patient.