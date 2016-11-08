SC Advisors Real Estate Orlando Projects in Singapore Review - Brent Daubach joins SC Advisors, LLC

Brent Daubach has joined SC Advisors, LLC, as project manager for the Citrus Bowl stadium renovation. With 15 years of design and construction experience, Daubach brings diverse skills and expertise in sports venues to one of Orlando’s most noted landmarks and the SC Advisors team.

Daubach's previous projects demonstrate his extensive expertise in project management, scheduling, budgeting, negotiations and field supervision. He served as project manager for the $515 million retractable roof stadium for the Miami Marlins. This project included a retractable wall located in the outfield, state-of-the-art video displays, modern finishes and public art throughout the stadium's exterior.

In addition, he coordinated the $250 million renovation of the Kansas City Royals' Kaufman Stadium and served as project manager for the St. Louis Cardinals' new Busch Stadium.

Daubach attended the University of Illinois, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.

With more than 40 years of team experience and $2 billion in development and transactions, Orlando-based SC Advisors specializes in owner’s representation, public/private development, acquisition/disposition and investment/trust advisement.