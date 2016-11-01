Pensotti Quality Heating Boilers and Panel Radiators - OUR WHOLESALERS

PENSOTTI'S WHOLESALERS & DISTRIBUTORS

At Pensotti, we pride ourselves in the relationship we have with our wholesalers - one of trust, commitment and loyalty. Below is a list of our wholesalers and distributors that installers can contact to purchase a Pensotti /Granby product. If you are a homeowner and would like to have more information about our products, please contact an authorized installer in your area.

MAINE

REDLON & JOHNSON

https://www.ferguson.com/

Portland (207) 773-4755

Augusta (207) 623-4517

Bangor (207) 947-3301

Bath (207) 443-5592

Lewiston (207) 784-5721

Presque Isle (207) 764-1944

Windham (207) 892-0290

WINSUPPLY COMPANY

Bangor (207) 942-0293

http://bangorwinsupply.com/

Biddeford (Coastal Winair) (207) 284-2406

http://www.coastalwinair.com/

WEBBER SUPPLY

http://www.webbersupply.com/

Augusta (888) 685-6755

Bangor (800) 524-4141

Portland (877) 699-3596

SELCO PLUMBING & HEATING SUPPLY

Lewiston (207) 783-6927

http://www.myselco.com/

WINSLOW SUPPLY

Winslow (207) 873-5608

THE GRANITE GROUP

https://www.thegranitegroup.com/

Auburn (207) 514-1280

Portland (207) 871-1441

SID HARVEY

http://www.sidharvey.com/

Brewer (207) 989-7285

Portland (207) 775-2735

Presque Isle (207) 764-8601

NEW HAMPSHIRE

REDLON & JOHNSON

https://www.ferguson.com/

Manchester (603) 669-8100

Nashua (603) 589-7580

Portsmouth (603) 436-3550

WINSUPPLY COMPANY

Laconia (603) 528-9466

http://www.laconiawinair.com/

API OF NH

http://www.apiofnhanddeltat.com/

Manchester (603) 668-7810

Portsmouth (603) 430-7820

SID HARVEY

http://www.sidharvey.com/

Dover (603) 740-9715

Manchester (603) 669-3060

MASSACHUSETTS

SID HARVEY

http://www.sidharvey.com/

Auburn (508) 756-4315

Malden (781) 322-9600

B & D SUPPLY

http://www.bd-supply.com/

Worcester (508) 363-4000

Southbridge (508) 765-7900

Leominster (978) 534-6288

WATER AIR SUPPLY

Medford (781) 396-5300

http://www.waterairsupply.com/

JOMAR DISTRIBUTORS

http://jomardist.com/

Dedham (781) 329-4951

Framingham (508) 620-8885

Taunton (508) 821-9460

Watertown (617) 926-4556

Woburn (781) 933-6614

WINSUPPLY COMPANY

Weymouth (781) 749-5770

http://winsupplyofhingham.com/

Salisbury (978) 462-7450

http://salisburywinnelson.com/

API OF NH / DELTA T

http://www.apiofnhanddeltat.com/

Chelmsford (978) 244-1475

Waltham (781) 893-0800

Franklin (508) 528-6660

Bridgewater (508) 279-0525

SUPPLY NEW ENGLAND

http://www.supplynewengland.com/

Attleboro (508) 222-5555

Boston (617) 787-1800

Edgartown (508) 693-6792

Fall River (508) 673-5801

Falmouth (508) 457-9720

Nantucket (508) 228-0544

Orleans (508) 255-0560

South Uxbridge (508) 278-7761

West Yarmouth (508) 790-2259

SEEKONK SUPPLY

https://www.seekonksupply.com/

Bridgewater (508) 697-6650

North Attleboro (508) 695-6650

Rehoboth (508) 336-6650

RHODE ISLAND

SEEKONK SUPPLY

Providence (401) 421-6650

https://www.seekonksupply.com/

AUTOMATIC HEATING EQUIPMENT

Providence (401) 521-8877

http://www.autoheatri.com/

API OF NH / DELTA T

Warwick (401) 861-1776

http://www.apiofnhanddeltat.com/

SID HARVEY

Providence (401) 521-9332

http://www.sidharvey.com/

SUPPLY NEW ENGLAND

http://www.supplynewengland.com

Middletown (401) 846-6830

Pawtucket (401) 722-7010

Pecedale (401) 789-0991

Warwick (401) 739-8000

CONNECTICUT

SUPPLY NEW ENGLAND

http://www.supplynewengland.com/

Guilford (203) 453-4358

Hartford (860) 953-7701

BENDER

http://benderplumbing.com/

Bridgeport (203) 579-4499

Hartford (860) 233-6606

New Haven (203) 787-4288

Stamford (203) 324-6166

Waterbury (203) 756-8013

WINSUPPLY COMPANY

Essex (Essex Winair) (860) 767-9018

http://www.essexwinair.com/

Shelton (Shelton Winair) (203) 929-6319

http://www.sheltonwinair.com/

Vernon (860) 872-4822

http://vernonwinnelson.com/

Willimantic (860) 456-9178

http://willimanticwinnelson.com/

Danbury (Danbury Winair) (203) 740-2152

http://mywinair.com/

NEW YORK

Albro

http://www.albrohvac.com/

Newburgh (845) 565-2400

Mahopac (845) 621-3200

PENNSYLVANIA

Peirce-Phelps

http://www.peirce.com/

Allentown (610) 266-5744

Broomall (610) 541-0430

Camp Hill (717) 731-1500

Lancaster (717) 295-8330

Bensalem (215) 879-7002

Reading (610) 750-8301

State College (814) 231-1280

Norristown (610) 666-8000

Warminster (267) 966-2356

West Chester (610) 235-2777

Wilkes-Barre (570) 823-3146

York (717) 840-8875

NEW JERSEY

Peirce-Phelps

http://www.peirce.com/

Pennsauken (856) 663-5818

Egg Harbor Twp (609) 641-3017

Bridgeport (215) 879-7212

Ewing Twp (609) 392-2694

Vineland (856) 405-2575