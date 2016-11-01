Pensotti Quality Heating Boilers and Panel Radiators - OUR WHOLESALERS

PENSOTTI'S WHOLESALERS & DISTRIBUTORS
At Pensotti, we pride ourselves in the relationship we have with our wholesalers - one of trust, commitment and loyalty. Below is a list of our wholesalers and distributors that installers can contact to purchase a Pensotti /Granby product. If you are a homeowner and would like to have more information about our products, please contact an authorized installer in your area.
MAINE
REDLON & JOHNSON
Portland (207) 773-4755
Augusta (207) 623-4517
Bangor (207) 947-3301
Bath (207) 443-5592
Lewiston (207) 784-5721
Presque Isle (207) 764-1944
Windham (207) 892-0290
WINSUPPLY COMPANY
Bangor (207) 942-0293
Biddeford (Coastal Winair) (207) 284-2406
WEBBER SUPPLY
Augusta (888) 685-6755
Bangor (800) 524-4141
Portland (877) 699-3596
SELCO PLUMBING & HEATING SUPPLY
Lewiston (207) 783-6927
WINSLOW SUPPLY
Winslow (207) 873-5608
THE GRANITE GROUP
https://www.thegranitegroup.com/
Auburn (207) 514-1280
Portland (207) 871-1441
SID HARVEY
Brewer (207) 989-7285
Portland (207) 775-2735
Presque Isle (207) 764-8601
NEW HAMPSHIRE
REDLON & JOHNSON
Manchester (603) 669-8100
Nashua (603) 589-7580
Portsmouth (603) 436-3550
WINSUPPLY COMPANY
Laconia (603) 528-9466
API OF NH
http://www.apiofnhanddeltat.com/
Manchester (603) 668-7810
Portsmouth (603) 430-7820
SID HARVEY
Dover (603) 740-9715
Manchester (603) 669-3060
MASSACHUSETTS
SID HARVEY
Auburn (508) 756-4315
Malden (781) 322-9600
B & D SUPPLY
Worcester (508) 363-4000
Southbridge (508) 765-7900
Leominster (978) 534-6288
WATER AIR SUPPLY
Medford (781) 396-5300
http://www.waterairsupply.com/
JOMAR DISTRIBUTORS
Dedham (781) 329-4951
Framingham (508) 620-8885
Taunton (508) 821-9460
Watertown (617) 926-4556
Woburn (781) 933-6614
WINSUPPLY COMPANY
Weymouth (781) 749-5770
http://winsupplyofhingham.com/
Salisbury (978) 462-7450
http://salisburywinnelson.com/
API OF NH / DELTA T
http://www.apiofnhanddeltat.com/
Chelmsford (978) 244-1475
Waltham (781) 893-0800
Franklin (508) 528-6660
Bridgewater (508) 279-0525
SUPPLY NEW ENGLAND
http://www.supplynewengland.com/
Attleboro (508) 222-5555
Boston (617) 787-1800
Edgartown (508) 693-6792
Fall River (508) 673-5801
Falmouth (508) 457-9720
Nantucket (508) 228-0544
Orleans (508) 255-0560
South Uxbridge (508) 278-7761
West Yarmouth (508) 790-2259
SEEKONK SUPPLY
https://www.seekonksupply.com/
Bridgewater (508) 697-6650
North Attleboro (508) 695-6650
Rehoboth (508) 336-6650
RHODE ISLAND
SEEKONK SUPPLY
Providence (401) 421-6650
https://www.seekonksupply.com/
AUTOMATIC HEATING EQUIPMENT
Providence (401) 521-8877
API OF NH / DELTA T
Warwick (401) 861-1776
http://www.apiofnhanddeltat.com/
SID HARVEY
Providence (401) 521-9332
SUPPLY NEW ENGLAND
http://www.supplynewengland.com
Middletown (401) 846-6830
Pawtucket (401) 722-7010
Pecedale (401) 789-0991
Warwick (401) 739-8000
CONNECTICUT
SUPPLY NEW ENGLAND
http://www.supplynewengland.com/
Guilford (203) 453-4358
Hartford (860) 953-7701
BENDER
Bridgeport (203) 579-4499
Hartford (860) 233-6606
New Haven (203) 787-4288
Stamford (203) 324-6166
Waterbury (203) 756-8013
WINSUPPLY COMPANY
Essex (Essex Winair) (860) 767-9018
Shelton (Shelton Winair) (203) 929-6319
Vernon (860) 872-4822
Willimantic (860) 456-9178
http://willimanticwinnelson.com/
Danbury (Danbury Winair) (203) 740-2152
NEW YORK
Albro
Newburgh (845) 565-2400
Mahopac (845) 621-3200
PENNSYLVANIA
Peirce-Phelps
Allentown (610) 266-5744
Broomall (610) 541-0430
Camp Hill (717) 731-1500
Lancaster (717) 295-8330
Bensalem (215) 879-7002
Reading (610) 750-8301
State College (814) 231-1280
Norristown (610) 666-8000
Warminster (267) 966-2356
West Chester (610) 235-2777
Wilkes-Barre (570) 823-3146
York (717) 840-8875
NEW JERSEY
Peirce-Phelps
Pennsauken (856) 663-5818
Egg Harbor Twp (609) 641-3017
Bridgeport (215) 879-7212
Ewing Twp (609) 392-2694
Vineland (856) 405-2575