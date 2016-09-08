Bacall Conniff and Associates Review: Overview of the Restaurant Business

Ever thought how restaurants began? Have you realized that the evolution of this type of business affected everyone? And how its growth transformed the industrialization and the economic system of the world?

Back in the days, people especially those who inhabit a place were used to farming and breeding of animals for their food. The birth of town and cities where people engaged in much more specialized activity leads for many to delegate the former home-based task of cooking food to a person or an enterprise that made good money doing so.

The restaurant came into existence merely to save time and also to avoid the strenuous routine of preparing food each and every day. Each restaurant has a unique menu list where they can showcase their signature dishes. Anyone could even order American, Japanese, European and Italian dishes and have it delivered at their doorstep.

Nowadays, many entrepreneurs are entering the restaurant industrycausing a variety and sheer abundance of food choices. The love of many for burgers and doughnut has allowed these businesses to become a multi-billion dollar industry. Even the simple beverage like coffee drove the expansion of restaurant chains. The restaurant did not only change the economic texture of civilization but also the lifestyles of people in general. Many people with hectic lifestyles rarely cook at home and settle for take-out foods on working days.

The inescapable growth of fast food chains globally brought one negative effect on people's health. Food prepared by these establishments contributes little or no nutritional value to consumer’s health. But with the advancement of the wellness and fitness industry, many people nowadays choose healthy food options thus making restaurant owners to incorporate healthy food choices into their menu. This shows that the restaurant industry will continue to change and accommodate consumers demand.

