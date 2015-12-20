Richard Isaacs MD (Medical Profile: Richard Isaacs, MD)

Physician-in-Chief / Director, The Permanente Medical Group, Board of Directors, Oakland, CA

SUMMARY

Professional Background

“I joined Kaiser Permanente in 1995 and have Advanced Certification in Head and Neck Oncologic Surgery. My specialties include: orbital, nasal, and maxillofacial surgery, as well as thyroid and parathyroid surgery. I function as a regional resource for the management of advanced tumors of the head and neck and provide the otolaryngologic approach for tumors at the skull base. Additionally, I am trained in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive surgery and perform rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, otoplasty, and rhytidectomy. I have an interest in post-tumor facial reconstruction and facial reanimation surgery. I am a Fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

I received my Bachelor of Science degree, with Distinction, from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and my Doctor of Medicine degree, with Honors, from Wayne State University in Detroit. Then, I completed my Otolaryngology training in New York at the Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital / New York Hospital-Cornell Medical College. Subsequently, I received additional Head and Neck Oncologic and Skull Base Surgical training from Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and The University of California, Davis. I am also a 2004 graduate of the Kenan-Flagler School of Business Advanced Leadership Program, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and the University of California, San Francisco, CHCF Advanced Leadership Program. “

Roles

“In April of 2005, I was appointed to the Physician-In-Chief and Chief-of-Staff positions for the South Sacramento and Elk Grove Medical Facilities. I am very fortunate to be able to continue my head and neck surgical practice and I greatly enjoy my administrative position as well. I provide leadership to our 450 physicians/providers and more than 2000 nurses and staff who care for the 200,000 Kaiser Permanente members in the South Sacramento/Elk Grove area.”

CLINICAL SPECIALTIES & INTERESTS

Otolaryngology (ENT): General Otolaryngology/ENT, Head & Neck Microvascular Surgery, Head & Neck Oncologic Surgery

EDUCATION & TRAINING

* University of California Davis* Cornell University Medical College* Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center* St Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center* Wayne State University School of Medicine

CERTIFICATIONS & LICENSURE

* CA State Medical License1992– 2016

* American Board of OtolaryngologyOtolaryngology

AWARDS, HONORS, & RECOGNITION

* Fellow (FAAO-HNS)American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery

* Presidents Award for Scientific Exhibit: “Skull Base Surgical Approaches to Distal Carotid Aneurisms.”American Academy of Otolaryngology

* Top MDConsumers Checkbook

PUBLICATIONS & PRESENTATIONS

PUBMED

* Anatomy and physiology of the upper airway.Isaacs, R.S., Sykes, J.M.; Anesthesiol Clin North America. 2002 Dec.

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

* American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery - AAO - NHSFellow

* American College of Surgeons - ACSMember

HOSPITAL AFFILIATIONS

* Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical CenterSacramento, CA