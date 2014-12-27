Newsvine

Westward Parts Services Ltd: Contact Us

We're as close as your Local Dealer...

More than 800 Dealers at your service.

 

Red Deer, Alberta

6517 - 67 Street

Red Deer, Alberta T4P 1A3

Phone (403) 347-2200

Fax (403) 342-7098

 E-mail Contact: contactweb@westwardparts.com

 

Regina, Saskatchewan

201 Henderson Drive

Regina, Saskatchewan S4N 7E2

Phone (306) 721-2113

Fax (306) 721-2977

E-mail Contact: contactweb@westwardparts.com

 

Winnipeg, Manitoba

1435 St. James Street

Winnipeg, Manitoba R3H 0W9

Phone (204) 697-2444

Fax (204) 697-4888

E-mail Contact: contactweb@westwardparts.com

